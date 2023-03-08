The financial expert is filming the finale of his ITV Money Saving show in Liverpool this month.

Martin Lewis fans are in for a treat as the Money Saving Expert is bringing his show to Liverpool this month. He will be filming the finale of his Money Show for ITV live at St George’s Hall for an end-of-series special in just a couple of weeks’ time.

The show will see Martin answer the financial questions that matter the most as well as sharing his latest tips on how to make the most of your money in his Big Briefing. Martin Lewis is known for sharing his money-saving hacks and advice.

Alongside his live show, Martin Lewis has his Money Saving website to keep wallet-watchers up to date with the best ways to hold on to their hard-earned cash. Lewis will be filming at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall on March 21.

Martin Lewis Money Saving show in Liverpool - how to get tickets

To get tickets, you need to apply via the SRO Audiences website. Tickets are free but are allocated randomly by the production team. For more information visit the SRO Audiences website.