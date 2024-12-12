MasterChef has crowned a new winner of The Professionals

The winner of MasterChef: The Professionals has been crowned.

Just three chefs were left standing ahead of the final on December 12.

One challenge was all that was between the professionals and victory.

BBC has crowned the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals for 2024. It comes after a tense final that saw the three remaining chefs go head-to-head one last time as Dan won.

Fans had feared that the last few episodes of the series could have been pulled, after the Beeb axed the 2024 MasterChef Christmas specials just days after announcing them. The decision came following allegations of misbehaviour made against judge Gregg Wallace - he has stepped down from the show while an investigation is on-going.

However it was announced that The Professionals finals week would air as planned. Due to the schedule the first two episodes aired on Monday (December 9) and Tuesday (December 10), with the final arriving on BBC tonight (December 12) - which might have caught you out.

But what happened in the MasterChef: The Professionals final? And most importantly who won - here’s all you need to know:

Masterchef: The Professionals finalists: Dan, Chiara and George. | BBC

Who was in the Masterchef: The Professionals final?

The three finalists were:

Chiara Tomasoni

Dan Merriman

George Birtwell

The chefs hail from across the country working in restaurants as far and wide as Devon, Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Who won MasterChef: The Professionals 2024?

After the final, only one of the three finalists could be crowned the winner for 2024. After a tense battle across three courses, the judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg had to pick a winner.

Dan was crowned as the MasterChef: The Professionals champion. He overcame strong competition in George and Chiara to take home the title.

What was the challenge in the final?

The last few episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 have seen the challengers take on a gauntlet of the most famous events in the MasterChef calendar. Including of course Chefs Table - after which Gaston was eliminated.

Dan, Chiara and George then hopped across the Irish sea and spent time with Ahmet Dede the mastermind behind the two Michelin star Turkish restaurant Dede in Baltimore, Cork. Before returning to the MasterChef kitchen for one last challenge.

For their last cook, the three challengers had just three hours to prepare a three course meal worthy of winning the crown. They were tasked with making a starter, a main and a dessert of their own creation.

What did you think of the MasterChef final? Did the right person win - or should another of the chefs have taken home the crown. Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].