Mcdonald's is launching a Douze McNuggs share box in honour of the singing competition - here’s where you can get your hands on one.

Calling all Eurovision fans, Mcdonald's is launching a Douze McNuggs sharebox in honour of the singing competition. The name comes from the coveted maximum points one country can give to another during the competition.

Fans up and down the country will no doubt be hoping UK entry Mae Muller will bag those 12 points for her performance from as many countries as possible. But, win or lose, the fast food giant has made sure there’s always a dozen waiting at the nearest ‘golden arches’

Sadly the song contest sharebox is strictly limited and will only be available for one weekend in the Eurovision capital of Liverpool. And while the city is home to several McDonald's restaurants, they won’t even be available to order at any of those branches either.

Instead, the Eurovision sharebox is exclusively on offer at a special Douze McNuggs Disco that will be held at the Princes Dock in Eurovision Village. Fans of the singing competition can get their hands on one for free at the disco on both Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.