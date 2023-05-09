Here’s how to get to the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool by car, bus or train if you’re going to see a show.

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool plays host to hundreds of amazing artists and shows each year and the arena is easily accessible if you have all the right information. There are plenty of public transport links to the venue and a car park too if you’re planning to drive.

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool is on King’s Dock on the Port of Liverpool and is surrounded by public transport links making it easy to get to. The arena is just a short taxi or bus ride away from Liverpool Lime Street rail station.

The biggest upcoming event at the M&S Bank Arena is of course the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The semi finals take place on May 9 and May 10 with the Grand Final taking place at the arena on May 13.

Liverpool is well-connected when it comes to public transport. The city centre train station is in an ideal location and the late night bus services are also handy for evening entertainment. We have rounded up the best ways to get to the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on the night of a show.

Where can I park at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool?

According to the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool website, there are 1450 parking spaces available in the on-site Kings Dock Car Park, with accessible bays and electric charging points on every floor. For one hour, parking costs £2.40, rising to £6 for two hours and £8 for up to five hours.

How to get the train to the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

The closest train station to the M&S Bank Arena is Liverpool Lime Street rail station. Avanti West Coast operates hourly, direct services from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, taking just over two hours.

The M&S Bank Arena is a 20-minute walk from Lime Street or a short taxi ride away. Alternatively, you can change at Lime Street onto the Merseyrail underground Wirral Line trains, travelling into James Street station, which is a 10-minute walk away

The CityLink bus service also runs a circular route around Liverpool, stopping at both Liverpool Lime Street and M&S Bank Arena.

Bus stops near M&S Bank Arena Liverpool