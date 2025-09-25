My Chemical Romance Anfield: How to get tickets, prices, ticket limit & was there a presale for Liverpool gig
My Chemical Romance fans are gearing up to buy tickets this Friday (September 25) as general sale for the group’s UK concerts go live.
The huge American band will perform one night at Anfield next summer, as part of their Long Live The Black Parade 2026 tour - which will also visit London and Glasgow.
The iconic group, led by Gerard Way, will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool Football Club on June 30, 2026. Below is everything you need to know about tickets for the Anfield show.
Was there a presale for My Chemical Romance Anfield tickets?
No, there were no presale tickets offered.
How to get tickets for My Chemical Romance Anfield
General sale goes live at 12.00pm on Friday, September 25. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, AXS, Live Nation and See Tickets.
What is the ticket limit for My Chemical Romance Anfield?
According to Ticketmaster, a maximum of 10 tickets per person and per household applies.
How much are tickets for My Chemical Romance Anfield?
My Chemical Romance Long Live The Black Parade UK 2026 tour dates
- June 30: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- July 4: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
- July 8: Wembley Stadium, London
- July 10: Wembley Stadium, London
- July 11: Wembley Stadium, London
Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey all performed at the home of the Reds this summer.