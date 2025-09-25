My Chemical Romance Anfield: How to get tickets, prices, ticket limit & was there a presale for Liverpool gig

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST
My Chemical Romance are coming to Anfield.

My Chemical Romance fans are gearing up to buy tickets this Friday (September 25) as general sale for the group’s UK concerts go live.

The huge American band will perform one night at Anfield next summer, as part of their Long Live The Black Parade 2026 tour - which will also visit London and Glasgow.

My Chemical Romance are coming to Liverpool.placeholder image
My Chemical Romance are coming to Liverpool. | Getty / Canva

The iconic group, led by Gerard Way, will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool Football Club on June 30, 2026. Below is everything you need to know about tickets for the Anfield show.

Was there a presale for My Chemical Romance Anfield tickets?

No, there were no presale tickets offered.

How to get tickets for My Chemical Romance Anfield

General sale goes live at 12.00pm on Friday, September 25. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, AXS, Live Nation and See Tickets.

What is the ticket limit for My Chemical Romance Anfield?

According to Ticketmaster, a maximum of 10 tickets per person and per household applies.

How much are tickets for My Chemical Romance Anfield?

According to See Tickets, seated tickets start at £58.80 while front pitch standing is £141.85.

My Chemical Romance Long Live The Black Parade UK 2026 tour dates

  • June 30: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
  • July 4: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
Emo heroes My Chemical Romance have recently announced a series of UK gigs to mark the 20th anniversary of their concept album 'The Black Parade'. They'd be a VERY popualar choice for next year's Primavera.placeholder image
Emo heroes My Chemical Romance have recently announced a series of UK gigs to mark the 20th anniversary of their concept album 'The Black Parade'. They'd be a VERY popualar choice for next year's Primavera. | Getty Images
  • July 8: Wembley Stadium, London
  • July 10: Wembley Stadium, London
  • July 11: Wembley Stadium, London

Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey all performed at the home of the Reds this summer.

No details as to who will be the support during the UK leg of the tour have been confirmed.

