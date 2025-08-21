Netflix House of Guinness: Release date, cast and Liverpool filming locations for Steven Knight's new series
Filmed at iconic locations across the city and the Liverpool City Region, the new eight-part series brings 1860’s Dublin and New York to life and tells the epic story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness family.
Creator Steven Knight is excited for audiences to meet the “naturally wild” clan, saying: “I’m just in awe of their zest for life — their lust for life, often literally.”
The series stars Happy Valley’s James Norton and also features Liverpool’s very own Emily Fairn, who appeared in The Responder.
Netflix House of Guinness plot
Beginning immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness – the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery – the story tells follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children,
Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the worldwide phenomenon that is Guinness.
Netflix House of Guinness cast
- Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness
- Louis Partridge (Pistol, Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness
- Emily Fairn (The Responder, Black Mirror: Demon 79) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)
- Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) as Benjamin Guinness
- James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) as Sean Rafferty
- Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) as Ellen Cochrane
- Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) as Patrick Cochrane
- Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) as John Potter
- Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) as Aunt Agnes Guinness
- Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) as Reverend Henry Gratton
- Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone, Obituary) as Lady Olivia Hedges
- David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) as Bonnie Champion
- Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, the Fox and the Leopard) as Lady Christine O'Madden
- Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall, Spilt Milk) as Sultan
- Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman) as Adelaide Guinness
- Elizabeth Dulau (Andor, Wicked) as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence
- Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In the Land of Saints and Sinners) as Byron Hedges
Netflix House of Guinness confirmed filming locations
- St George’s Hall (Liverpool)
- Croxteth Hall (Liverpool)
- Stanley Dock (Liverpool)
- Stockport (Manchester)
All eight episodes of House of Guinness will be available on Netflix on September 25.