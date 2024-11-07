A new exhibition at the Victoria Gallery & Museum explores the experiences of people of Indian heritage currently living in Britain and Liverpool.

The Victoria Gallery & Museum's latest exhibition explores the legacies of British colonial rule of India and the experiences of people of Indian heritage living in Britain. Indian Perspectives features more than 100 works including drawings, paintings and video.

University of Liverpool student, Akhil Scaria from Bangalore features in the exhibition's film and told LiverpoolWorld: "Liverpool is one of the most friendliest cities. I can say that from my own experience being here over a year in Liverpool. It's been absolutely fantastic, every person that you meet not just at the university but in the city centre and the docks."

A short film has also been commissioned for the exhibition, which features four University of Liverpool students from India discussing their life in Liverpool. From ballroom dancing to photography, the film captures the passions of these students who are studying in the city.

Jasmir Creed's oil paintings draw on her Anglo-Indian heritage to create large, colourful paintings reflecting on issues around identity. Meanwhile, Liverpool-born artist Tony Phillips uses his characteristic socially engaged drawings to look at the impact British colonial rule had on India and its people, alongside the cross-fertilisation ensuing from post-Independence Indian migration to Britain.

Tony said: "I didn't want people to necessarily think the empire was a bad thing per se. I mean, it was a bad thing, but that's not the point because it was no different than any other empire in that respect. But, if we're going to learn something from it, I think we need to learn about our failings as human beings."

Indian Perspectives runs until Saturday, 26 April. Watch the video to find out more about the exhibition.