New Take That tour: Circus Live 2026 confirmed for Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Take That are back! And they’re returning to their home city with their new tour.

Gary, Mark and Howard have been ramping up the anticipation for a new tour on their social media platforms over the past few days, with reels of the lads preparing back stage for a Circus-themed performance and a countdown on the band’s website to a big announcement.

Take That are returning to Manchester.

The biggest teaser of all came on September 18 when stadiums across the country, including the Etihad, were featured in teasing reels of the instantly-recognisable Take That logo and projections of three marching elephants, which were all shared by the band’s official Instagram page.

Now it has been confirmed that the band will indeed be returning to their home city of Manchester in 2026 with two dates at the home of Manchester City, the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of releasing their 10th studio album towards the end of 2026, the Back for Good boys will return to play shows on June 19 and 20.

They will be supported by The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

Roll up, roll up

It’s set to be the Greatest Day for fans, with the band saying: “Next summer, in stadiums across the UK & Ireland, we’ll celebrate people, music, and the wonder of human creativity. We can’t wait to take wait to take you back to that magical place - the same iconic set awaits, along with some new surprises...”

Tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 26, 2025 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com / www.takethat.com

You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering the bands 10th studio album (arriving later next year) from the band’s official UK store before 5pm on Tuesday, September 23.

All pre-sale codes will be sent to eligible customers from 14:00 BST Wednesday 24th September 2025 onwards. The pre-sale will be live from 09:30 BST on Thursday 25th September 2025 until 09:00 BST on Friday 26th September 2025.

You can sign up for pre-sale here: https://shop.takethat.com/

Where else are they playing on Circus Live 2026?

Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026 Full Tour Dates:

Friday 29 May - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday 5 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday 6 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday 9 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday 12 June - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday 16 June - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 26 June - London Stadium

Saturday 27 June - London Stadium

Saturday 4 July - Dublin Aviva Stadium