Instead of spending the night standing in long queues for drinks, why not grab your closest friends and try out something new.

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and many of Liverpool’s biggest events are sold out. However, if a big night out isn’t for you and you’d prefer to do something a little different, there are still plenty of activities and venues available.

Instead of spending the night paying entry to bars and standing in long queues for drinks, why not grab your closest friends and try out something new.

Advertisement

From indoor ball games to an immersive prison experience, we’ve got you covered with the best alternative New Year’s Eve plans in Liverpool city centre.

Most Popular

Roxy Ball Room

Challenge your friends to bowling, shuffleboard or pool. Image: Roxy Ball Room/Liverpool ONE

Liverpool city centre has two Roxy venues, located on Hanover Street and Rainford Square. The venues are only suitable for those aged 18 and over, and offer a range of fun activities such as bowling, shuffleboard, pool and beer pong. If you’re looking for a group activity rather than a heavy night out, Roxy could be perfect for you. Find out more or book here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosy Club New Year’s Eve Soirée

Enjoy a night of glitz and glamour at Cosy Club. Image: Liverpool ONE

Looking for a sophisticated New Year’s Eve full of glitz and glamour? Cosy Club has you covered. Enjoy cocktails and canapes on arrival, a four course dinner, live music and dancing, bubbles for midnight and polaroids & props, for £59.95 per person. Dressing up is encouraged. Find out more or book here.

Alcohol-free Cocktails at Spanish Caravan

Advertisement

There are tons of alcohol-free cocktails at Spanish Caravan. Image: Spanish Caravan via Facebook @spanishcaravanliverpool

If you don’t want to drink at all on New Year’s Eve, Spanish Caravan is an excellent choice for socialising with friends as the menu states every cocktail can be made alcohol free. With most bars and restaurants offering limited mocktail options, Spanish Caravan’s idea is excellent, allowing you to have the same drinks as friends and not feel like you’re missing out. The mocktails look and taste very similar to the original drinks and you simply ask for the alcohol-free version.

Advertisement

Disco Afternoon Tea at Oh Me Oh My

Grab your best glittery outfit and enjoy Disco Afternoon Tea at Oh Me Oh My. Image: Stock Adobe

Advertisement

If you’d rather celebrate during the day and spend the evening at home, Oh Me Oh My have got you covered with their Disco Afternoon Tea. With bookings available between 12:00 and 14:30 on New Year’s Eve, enjoy unlimited loose leaf tea and an array of twinkly themed treats. A DJ will be playing disco tunes throughout and disco-themed attire is encouraged. There is also the option to add alcohol for an additional fee. Find out more or book here.

Alcotraz: Cell Block Three Six

Play this immersive prison game with your friends this NYE. Image: Alcotraz Cell Block Three Six/Design My Night

Put on an orange jumpsuit and attempt to smuggle alcohol into your cell block in this immersive prison experience. Available during the day and evening on New Year’s Eve, you’ll get to enjoy bespoke cocktails based on what you manage to smuggle. Find out more or book here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hot Water Comedy Club

See some of Liverpool’s best comedians this NYE. Image: Stock Adobe