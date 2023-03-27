Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have confirmed a UK arena tour which includes a huge show in Liverpool - here’s how to get tickets and access the special presale.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a huge arena tour that includes a number of shows across the UK, including Liverpool. The band fronted by the former Oasis star will play in the M&S Bank Arena on December 21, 2023.

The tour announcement closely follows the release of new track Dead to the World, which will be part of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ much anticipated fourth studio album Council Skies. The album is due for release on June 2, 2023.

Noel Gallagher’s upcoming UK run will mark his band’s first performances since performing at Glastonbury on the Pyramid stage in June last year. It follows his Manchester homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park in August.

The High Flying Birds have also confirmed a US tour in tandem, which includes 26 dates. These dates will be co-headlined with alternative rockers Garbage.

But how do you get tickets to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ show in Liverpool and where else are they playing on their UK arena tour? Here is everything you need to know.

How to get tickets to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Liverpool - is there a presale?

Tickets will first be available via a special presale on Wednesday (March 29) for fans who have pre-ordered new album Council Skies via the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds store. They will then go on general sale via Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday (March 31).

Full list of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds UK arena tour dates

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is coming to Liverpool during their UK tour later this year - Credit: Getty Images

August, 20 - Hull Bonus Arena

December, 14 - London OVO Arena Wembley

December, 15 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December, 17 - Cardiff International Arena

December, 18 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December, 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

December, 21 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena