Notorious Liverpool murder examined in new documentary - how to watch

Julia Wallace's murder remains one of the most puzzling crimes to have ever taken place. The case continues to confound even the sharpest of minds, and is Liverpool’s oldest unsolved murder.

Over ninety years ago, 60-year-old Julia Wallace was beaten to death at her home in Anfield and her husband was set to hang for her murder. However, the strange case isn’t quite as it seems. Detectives have never been able to uncover what exactly happened to Mrs Wallace, in this ‘locked room’ mystery.

A new documentary delves into the infamous Liverpool murder of Julia Wallace, known for its bizarre and perplexing twists. Discover how to watch the story unfold. | Public domain / Getty / Canva

Julia Wallace's grave. | By Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Common

The mystery, with its strange twists and turns, has cemented itself as one of Britain's most notorious unsolved murders and Julia’s husband, William Herbert Wallace, found himself at the heart of the investigation.

A new documentary on Shots! examines the real-world locked-room mystery, and delves into how Julia’s killer got away with murder.

True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Julia Wallace airs at 10.30pm on Saturday 19th March on Shots! (Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565).