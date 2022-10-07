Olly Murs announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details
Olly Murs has announced eleven shows at venues across the UK in support of his upcoming record, Marry Me.
Olly Murs has announced he will embark on a UK tour stopping at Liverpool.
The chart-topping singer will play eleven shows at venues across the UK, featuring stop offs in cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.
He will be playing singles off of his new album ‘Marry Me’ which is scheduled to be released December 2, and a few classics for good measure.
The singer rose to fame after coming runner-up in the sixth series of X Factor in 2019. Since then, Murs has scored four UK Number One singles and sold more than 13 million records.
When and where is Olly Murs playing in Liverpool?
Olly Murs will be stopping at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on May, 6 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm.
Scouting for Girls has been announced as the support act.
How to get tickets for Olly Murs in Liverpool
Tickets for Olly Murs at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will be going on general sale on Friday, October 14 at 9am via Seetickets.
Olly Murs full UK tour dates
April
21: Glasgow - OVO hydro
22: Newcastle - Utilita Arena
24: Cardiff - International Arena
27: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
28: Leeds - Citipark Merrion Centre & First Direct Arena
29: London - O2 Academy Brixton
May
01: Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre
02 Brighton - Brighton Centre
04: Birmingham - Resorts world Arena
05: Manchester - Ao Arena
06: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
