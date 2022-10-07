Olly Murs has announced eleven shows at venues across the UK in support of his upcoming record, Marry Me.

Olly Murs has announced he will embark on a UK tour stopping at Liverpool.

The chart-topping singer will play eleven shows at venues across the UK, featuring stop offs in cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

He will be playing singles off of his new album ‘Marry Me’ which is scheduled to be released December 2, and a few classics for good measure.

The singer rose to fame after coming runner-up in the sixth series of X Factor in 2019. Since then, Murs has scored four UK Number One singles and sold more than 13 million records.

When and where is Olly Murs playing in Liverpool?

Olly Murs will be stopping at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on May, 6 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Scouting for Girls has been announced as the support act.

How to get tickets for Olly Murs in Liverpool

Tickets for Olly Murs at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will be going on general sale on Friday, October 14 at 9am via Seetickets .

Olly Murs full UK tour dates

April

21: Glasgow - OVO hydro

22: Newcastle - Utilita Arena

24: Cardiff - International Arena

27: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

28: Leeds - Citipark Merrion Centre & First Direct Arena

29: London - O2 Academy Brixton

May

01: Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre

02 Brighton - Brighton Centre

04: Birmingham - Resorts world Arena

05: Manchester - Ao Arena

06: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena