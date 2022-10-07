Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Olly Murs announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Olly Murs has announced eleven shows at venues across the UK in support of his upcoming record, Marry Me.

By Will Millar
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:49 pm
<p>Olly Murs announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details</p>

Olly Murs announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Olly Murs has announced he will embark on a UK tour stopping at Liverpool.

The chart-topping singer will play eleven shows at venues across the UK, featuring stop offs in cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

He will be playing singles off of his new album ‘Marry Me’ which is scheduled to be released December 2, and a few classics for good measure.

Most Popular

    The singer rose to fame after coming runner-up in the sixth series of X Factor in 2019. Since then, Murs has scored four UK Number One singles and sold more than 13 million records.

    When and where is Olly Murs playing in Liverpool?

    Olly Murs will be stopping at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on May, 6 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm.

    Advertisement

    Scouting for Girls has been announced as the support act.

    How to get tickets for Olly Murs in Liverpool

    Tickets for Olly Murs at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will be going on general sale on Friday, October 14 at 9am via Seetickets.

    Olly Murs full UK tour dates

    April

    21: Glasgow - OVO hydro

    Advertisement

    22: Newcastle - Utilita Arena

    24: Cardiff - International Arena

    27: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

    28: Leeds - Citipark Merrion Centre & First Direct Arena

    29: London - O2 Academy Brixton

    May

    Advertisement

    01: Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre

    02 Brighton - Brighton Centre

    04: Birmingham - Resorts world Arena

    05: Manchester - Ao Arena

    06: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    LiverpoolLondonBirminghamManchesterGlasgow