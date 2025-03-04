On The Waterfront 2025: New artists confirmed for major Liverpool festival - line up, dates & tickets
Liverpool’s very own music festival will return to the city’s stunning waterfront this summer, for its highly-awaited fourth edition.
After launching in 2021, On the Waterfront has continued to grow in popularity, with popular artists such asJamie Webster and Camelphat taking to the stage and major headliners confirmed for 2025.
The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, 2025, and musical legend Sting is set to close out the event by headlining the final day. The city’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, will headline the opening day for their biggest ever homecoming show.
Made up of Matthew Murphy, Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis, the band formed in 2003 after meeting at Liverpool Institute of Performing Art and have since become known for iconic hits such as Welcome To New York and Kill The Director.
Now, the full line-up for the first day of the festival has been confirmed with Pale Waves, Corella, Overpass and Keyside joining The Wombats on June 19.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- June 19: The Wombats
- June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- June 21: Cream Classical
- June 22: Sting
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 line-up
June 19:
- The Wombats
- Pale Waves
- Corella
- Overpass
- Keyside
June 20:
- The Wolfe Tones
- The Scratch
- The Highstool Prophets
- Shea Doolin
- More TBA
June 21:
- Cream Classical Ibiza featuring Kaleidoscope Orchestra curated by K-Klass
- Special guest Groove Armada
June 22:
- Sting
- More TBA
