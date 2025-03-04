The line-up for On The Waterfront 2025 has been confirmed, with Sting headlining the final day. The four-day music festival in Liverpool runs from June 19-22, with The Wombats opening.

Liverpool’s very own music festival will return to the city’s stunning waterfront this summer, for its highly-awaited fourth edition.

After launching in 2021, On the Waterfront has continued to grow in popularity, with popular artists such asJamie Webster and Camelphat taking to the stage and major headliners confirmed for 2025.

The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, 2025, and musical legend Sting is set to close out the event by headlining the final day. The city’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, will headline the opening day for their biggest ever homecoming show.

Made up of Matthew Murphy, Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis, the band formed in 2003 after meeting at Liverpool Institute of Performing Art and have since become known for iconic hits such as Welcome To New York and Kill The Director.

Sting will headline Sunday at Liverpool's On The Waterfront festival 2025.

Now, the full line-up for the first day of the festival has been confirmed with Pale Waves, Corella, Overpass and Keyside joining The Wombats on June 19.

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

June 19: The Wombats

June 20: The Wolfe Tones

June 21: Cream Classical

June 22: Sting

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 line-up

June 19:

The Wombats

Pale Waves

Corella

Overpass

Keyside

On The Waterfront Festival returns to Liverpool. | On The Waterfront

June 20:

The Wolfe Tones

The Scratch

The Highstool Prophets

Shea Doolin

More TBA

June 21:

Cream Classical Ibiza featuring Kaleidoscope Orchestra curated by K-Klass

Special guest Groove Armada

June 22:

Sting

More TBA

Tickets are available here.