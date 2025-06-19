Join The Wolfe Tones on Friday June 20 as they lead an impressive lineup at Liverpool's On The Waterfront Festival, featuring The Scratch.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Waterfront is well underway, with The Wombats kicking off the opening on Thursday (June 19). Today (Friday, June 20), legendary band The Wolfe Tones will lead an impressive lineup of musicians as the festival continues.

The four-day music event is on until Sunday, June 22, with Cream Classical headlining on Saturday (June 21) and Sting closing on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is everything you need to know about the second day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

Thursday, June 19: The Wombats

Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones

Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical

Sunday, June 22: Sting

The Wolfe Tones perform at The Irish Post Awards 2024. | Getty Images for The Irish Post

On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) lineup

The Wolfe Tones

The Scratch

The Highstool Prophets

Shea Doolin

On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) door times

Doors 4.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 7.00pm.

On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) stage times

Shea Doolin - 5.00pm to 5.45pm.

Highstool Prophets - 6.15pm to 7.00pm.

The Scratch - 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The Wolfe Tones - 9.00pm to 11.00pm.

Liverpool Pier Head | Getty Images

What are the age restrictions for Friday (June 20)?

Entry on Thursday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.

Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?

Tickets are available here.

When will I receive my On The Waterfront ticket?

All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event.

A full weather forecast can be found here. Further information can be found via the app - here.