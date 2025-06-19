On The Waterfront 2025: The Wolfe Tones headline day two of Liverpool festival - lineup, stage times & tickets
On the Waterfront is well underway, with The Wombats kicking off the opening on Thursday (June 19). Today (Friday, June 20), legendary band The Wolfe Tones will lead an impressive lineup of musicians as the festival continues.
The four-day music event is on until Sunday, June 22, with Cream Classical headlining on Saturday (June 21) and Sting closing on Sunday.
Below is everything you need to know about the second day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- Thursday, June 19: The Wombats
- Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical
- Sunday, June 22: Sting
On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) lineup
- The Wolfe Tones
- The Scratch
- The Highstool Prophets
- Shea Doolin
On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) door times
Doors 4.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 7.00pm.
On The Waterfront Friday (June 20) stage times
- Shea Doolin - 5.00pm to 5.45pm.
- Highstool Prophets - 6.15pm to 7.00pm.
- The Scratch - 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
- The Wolfe Tones - 9.00pm to 11.00pm.
What are the age restrictions for Friday (June 20)?
Entry on Thursday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.
Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?
Tickets are available here.
When will I receive my On The Waterfront ticket?
All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event.
A full weather forecast can be found here. Further information can be found via the app - here.