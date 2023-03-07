The new bar will take over the former Baltic Social venue.

The team behind Liverpool Arts Bar are set to open a brand-new venue, in the heart of the city’s creative hub.

Arts Bar, on Hope Street, announced earlier this year that a second venue would be launching in the Baltic Triangle, in the home of the former Baltic Social, which sadly closed in August 2022.

Located in Elevator Studios on Parliament Street, the new venue will feature live music from some of the city’s best talent and offer a space for community groups, societies and companies to call home. It will host meetings, events, and DJs and will serve food and drinks.

Now, the team have revealed the Arts Bar Baltic’s official launch date as March 10. In an Instagram post, they said: “We are opening next weekend and we can’t wait to see you. We’ve got a whole weekend of fun planned for you, drinks, food, tunes and more.”