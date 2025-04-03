Paddington in Peru: when is it out on Netflix UK? Streaming date explained
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Paddington in Peru is set to drop on Netflix very soon.
- It will arrive on the UK version of the streaming service in April.
- But what is the exact date it will release?
Paddington in Peru is sailing onto Netflix UK in less than a week. The third film in the acclaimed film franchise is about to make its debut on streaming.
Ben Whishaw is back as the titular bear - who is returning to darkest Peru in this latest adventure. It was released in cinemas in November last year, but it is about to land on Netflix.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But when does it release on streaming? Here’s all you need to know:
When is Paddington in Peru out on Netflix?
The family film is set to arrive on streaming in just a few days. Netflix UK announced that Paddington in Peru would land on its service on Tuesday (April 8), which is just around the corner.
In a post on social media, it wrote: “Paddington in Peru is coming to @NetflixUK on 8 April and we can bear-ly contain our excitement.” The two previous movies are already available to watch on the streaming service, along with two animated shows.
What time will Paddington in Peru be on Netflix?
The streaming giant is very consistent when it comes to its release schedule - except in the case of live events. Films and TV shows arrive on Netflix at 8am GMT, so expect something similar for Paddington in Peru.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What is Paddington in Peru about?
The synopsis for the film, on Netflix, reads: “Paddington and the Brown family travel to Peru to find his beloved Aunty Lucy, whose mysterious disappearance may be linked to a legendary lost city.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.