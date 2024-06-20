Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘So What’ singer will perform to concerts at Anfield stadium.

Less than a fortnight since Taylor Swift’s three nights of sold-out gigs in Liverpool, another global superstar is set to perform to the masses this June.

Performing two huge gigs at Anfield Stadium, Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Anfield as the home of Liverpool FC is once again transformed into a concert venue.

Five years since her 2019 performances at Anfield, the ‘So What’ singer will be supported by several popular artists - such as The Script - and looks set to belt out an impressive setlist filled with her classic anthems and newer songs.

When is Pink performing in Liverpool?

Pink will bring her tour to Anfield on June 24 and 25. She will end the UK leg of the tour with two performances at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 28 and 29, before heading to Switzerland.

Pink will perform two shows in Liverpool as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour. Image: Getty | Getty Images

Pink Summer Carnival tour setlist for Liverpool

While an official setlist for Pink’s Anfield shows has not yet been revealed, it is likely she will perform the same songs as previous UK shows on her Summer Carnival Tour. Below is the setlist from Pink’s performance in London on June 16 - via Setlist.fm.

Get the Party Started Raise Your Glass Who Knew Just Like a Pill What About Us Turbulence Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Just Give Me a Reason F**kin' Perfect Just Like Fire/Heartbreaker Please Don't Leave Me Cover Me in Sunshine Don't Let Me Get Me When I Get There I Am Here What's Up? (4 Non Blondes cover) Try Are You Gonna Fall? TRUSTFALL Blow Me (One Last Kiss) Never Gonna Not Dance Again So What

Pink will perform at Anfield stadium.

Who is supporting Pink on her Summer Carnival tour?

Pink will be joined by a number of special guests including The Script, GAYLE, and KidCutUp.

Stagecoach bus strikes and how to get to Anfield Stadium from Liverpool city centre

Nearly 500 Liverpool Stagecoach bus drivers are set to strike over pay on June 24 and 25, impacting travel to Anfield and across Liverpool. Despite the strike, the 917 shuttle bus from Liverpool city centre to Anfield is due to operate as normal for Pink’s concerts. Arriva services are expected to be operating as normal throughout the duration of the shows.

Merseytravel advice

Fans are being encouraged to keep an eye out for changes to public transport services on concert days. Some roads will be closed around the Anfield area earlier on the day to allow for the concert logistics.

Many public transport services end between 11.30pm and midnight, with fans encouraged to make sure they can get home from each show. Where possible, those heading to Anfield should buy travel tickets in advance and online to help avoid queues.

During the P!nk performances, Merseyrail is operating a normal service with fans encouraged to use the Northern and Wirral lines. Services into Liverpool Lime Street are run by a number of operators including Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and Northern with live information available from each provider online.

For those coming from the Wirral, North Wales and across the River Mersey to enjoy the shows, routes through the Wallasey and Birkenhead tunnels will be updated daily via the Mersey Tunnels website, with drivers urged to check before they travel. Mersey Ferries will be in operation until 7pm–but alternate methods for return travel are encouraged.

What time do gates open at Anfield Stadium?

Early entry gates will open at 4.45pm and general gates will open at 5.00pm. Support acts will begin at 6.00pm, with Pink scheduled to appear on stage just before 9.00pm. The show must finish by 11.00pm, as per Anfield’s concert license.

Anfield stadium will host Pink for two gigs. Image: Getty | Getty Images

Anfield Stadium bag policy

Bags are not permitted in the stadium. The only exception is small bags A5 size (148.5mm x 210mm) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided. 100% of bags permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point. For more information on stadium access please click here.

Where to park near Anfield Stadium

As the stadium is located in a residential area, there is very little parking available. Anfield strongly advise where possible that attendees utilise public transport to travel to the stadium and use the bus services provided from Liverpool City Centre or active travel routes.

Are Pink’s Liverpool tickets sold out?