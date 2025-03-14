ITV Protection: New thriller filmed in Liverpool airs this weekend - filming locations, cast & how to watch
ITV’s exciting new drama-thriller series, Protection, which was filmed across the Liverpool City Region, will be released this weekend. Filming for the new series started in September 2023, at locations including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton.
The six-part thriller follows Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit. Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague, she is determined to uncover the true source of corruption within the police. Liz will stop at nothing to redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses and her own family safe. Even if it means breaking all the rules.
The new mini-series is created by Kris Mrksa, the acclaimed writer of White House Farmand No Escape and also stars Nadine Marshall and Katherine Kelly.
Protection is based on an idea by witness protection specialist who served in the Met for 30 years. During his time in witness protection, he looked after a number of high-profile cases and informants, including, war criminals, terrorists and criminals of all kinds.
Cast of ITV’s Protection
- Siobhan Finneran
- Nadine Marshall
- Katherine Kelly
- Barry Ward
- Chaneil Kular
- David Hayman
- Nichola Burley
- Akiya Henry
How to watch ITV’s Protection
The series will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.
ITV’s Protection release date
The new crime drama will premiere at 9.00pm on Sunday (March 16) and the second episode will air on Monday (March 17). The full boxset will be available on ITVX from March 16, if you don’t want to wait to watch it on TV.