When you can see Queen Mary 2 in Liverpool as Cunard celebrates milestone

A host of events will take place during her stay.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Queen Mary 2 ship arrives in Liverpool today (Wednesday, September 17) for a two-night stay at the port where Cunard started passenger services between Europe and North America in 1840.

The visit will acknowledge Liverpool as the birthplace of the Cunard line and reflect the city’s ground-breaking role in the naming of Queen Anne last year — the first time a city, rather than a single godparent, was given the honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 in Liverpool. | Stratus Imagery Ltd

People watch the Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 navigating towards Liverpool, on September 6, 2024 | Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

It will also mark a decade since Cunard were granted the Freedom of the City, during the unforgettable Three Queens event in 2015. The gathering of the Cunard fleet attracted over one million spectators to the River Mersey, in tribute to the Britannia’s historic departure from Liverpool in 1840.

Cunard Queen Mary 2 celebrations in Liverpool

Highlights of the celebrations, which will take place on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19, include:

Civic Reception at Liverpool Town Hall - A formal welcome for Captain Tomás Connery and senior officers, recognising Cunard’s enduring connection to the city and Freedom of the City status, which was granted in recognition of their historic role in maritime heritage. This will take place on Thursday at 4.30pm.

Guided tours of the Cunard Building - Exclusive behind-the-scenes access for both QM2 passengers and the public across both days. This ticketed activity will give visitors the chance to explore the hidden history of the Grade II* listed building, including the luggage room, first-class safe, and original wood-panelled rooms. To book on one of the tours, visit liverpool.gov.uk/markets – please note, space is limited.

Pop-up Liverpool Market - Over 40 stalls showcasing local food, drink, crafts and art inside the Cunard Building’s Grand Arrivals Hall for the first time, along with a small selection outside (weather permitting). Open 10am-5pm on September18-19. Free entry.

Sail away moment – In partnership with Liverpool Cruise Port, 9pm there will be a brief pyrotechnic moment to mark the occasion to coincide with the ship departure time at around 8.30pm.