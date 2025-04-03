Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grand National Festival 2025 begins today at Aintree. Discover the full schedule and race times for the opening day.

The Grand National Festival is officially here, with 150,000 racegoers set to descend on Aintree from today (Thursday, April 3). A series of races will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the main steeplechase returning to Aintree Racecourse on the final day.

The highlight of the three-day event is, of course, Saturday’s Grand National, but there are plenty of eye-catching races for those in attendance during the first two days. Below is everything you need to know about Opening Day at The Grand National Festival 2025 at Aintree Racecourse.

When do gates open for Opening Day at the Grand National Festival 2025?

Gates open at 11.00am.

Opening Day race schedule (Thursday, April 3)

1.45pm: EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.20pm: Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.55pm: Aintree Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

3.30pm: William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm: Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase 2m

5.15pm: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f

Opening Day entertainment

Red Rum Garden Stage

11.30am - 1.00pm - DJ LIam McKeown

1.00pm - 1.40pm - DJ Sam Edwards w/ sax & bongos

1.50pm - 2.15pm - DJ Kaci Lea

2.25pm - 2.50pm - DJ Sam Edwards

3.00pm - 3.25pm - DJ Dean Peet w/ sax & bongos

3.35pm - 4.00pm - DJ Kaci Lea w/ sax & bongos

5.20pm - 6.30pm - Horse Auction

Bandstand

10.45am - 11.30am - Stray Horns

12.00pm - 12.45p,m - Stray Horns

1.10pm - 1.40pm - Stray Horns

2.25pm - 2.50pm - Fat Cats

3.35pm - 4.00pm - Fat Cats

5.20pm - 5.45pm - Fat Cats

Sefton Arms Entrance

10.55 - 11.25am - Rag Tag Misfits

12.00pm - 1.00pm - Rag Tag Misfits

Pravha

11.15am- 11.45am - Fat Cats

12.00pm - 12.25pm - Fat Cats

12.50pm - 1.15pm - Fat Cats

Sunloch

12.45pm - 1.35pm - Brothers of Swing

1.50pm - 2.15pm - Brothers of Swing

3.00pm - 3.25pm - Brothers of Swing

3.35pm - 4.00pm - Brothers of Swing

4.45pm - 5.10pm - Brothers of Swing

5.20pm - 5.50pm - Brothers of Swing

Food Court

12.15pm - 12.45pm - The Skylarks

1.10pm - 1.40pm - The Skylarks

4.10pm- 4.35pm - The Skylarks

4.45pm - 5.10pm - The Skylarks

1.50pm - 2.15pm - Rag Tag Misfits

2.25pm - 2.25pm - Rag Tag Misfits

Garden Club

12.25pm - 12.50pm - Toni James Duo

1.15pm - 1.40pm - Toni James Duo

2.25pm - 2.50pm - Toni James Duo

3.00pm - 3.25pm - Toni James Duo

4.10pm - 4.35pm - Toni James Duo

4.45pm - 5.10pm - Toni James Duo

BOXPARK

10.45am - 1.40pm - Danny Black

1.50pm - 2.15pm - Danny Black

2.25pm - 2.50pm Danny Black

3.00pm - 3.25pm - Dom Townsend

3.35pm - 4.00pm - Dom Townsend

4.45pm - 5.10pm - Dom Townsend

5.20pm - 5.45pm - Dom Townsend

Equestrian Centre

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Revival

2.25pm - 2.50pm - Revival

3.00pm - 3.25pm - Revival

3.35pm - 4.00pm - Revival

4.45pm - 5.10pm - Revival

5.20pm - 6.30pm - Revival