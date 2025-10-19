'New Christmas tradition' - Historic Liverpool park to host festive open-air cinema

A beloved Liverpool park is offering a cosy experience this Christmas, with an outdoor cinema promising “festive film magic”.

The Reader will host nine festive screenings at Calderstones Park’s open-air cinema, under a heated canopy donning glowing fairy lights.

The national Shared Reading charity’s outdoor cinema launched in July 2025 set against the backdrop of the stunning grade II listed Georgian Mansion House.

A handpicked line-up of “unforgettable” movies will be hitting the screen under in a pop-up Christmas Cinema between December 19 and 24, with all profits supporting The Reader’s charitable work transforming lives through literature in Liverpool and beyond.

Jen Chapman, Associate Director of Marketing, Communications & Digital hopes the experience will become a “new Christmas tradition”. She added: “Our cosy, heated canopy will glow with fairy lights, and we’ll have gorgeous festive food and drinks and music.”

The film line-up includes two half-hour mini-movies for little ones, screened inside the Mansion House Theatre Room. 2011’s hugely popular animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s picture book The Gruffalo’s Child (U), will be shown on Friday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 23 at 11.30am.

Stick Man (U), based on the much-loved festive book by the same author and illustrator, will be screened on Saturday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 24 at 11.30am.

Outdoor Christmas cinema screenings

Die Hard (15) - Friday, December 19 at 7.30pm.

Home Alone (PG) - Saturday, December 20 at 3.30pm and Sunday, December 21 at 7.30pm.

Love Actually (15) - Saturday, December 20 at 7.30pm.

Elf (PG) - Sunday, December 21 at 3.30pm and Tuesday, December 23 at 7.30pm.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) - Monday, December 22 at 3.30pm.

Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG) - Tuesday, December 23 at 3.30pm.

It’s a Wonderful Life (U) - Wednesday, December 24 at 3.30pm.

Opening times

Gates will open:

11am for 11.30am screenings.

2.30pm for 3.30pm screenings.

6.30pm for 7.30pm screenings.

General sale will open from Monday, October 20.

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for under 16s. All bookings can be made here.