Red Brick Market - step inside the Baltic Triangle’s hidden gem

This hidden gem is a real treasure trove of vintage wares, independent makers and artists.

First opened in 2018, Red Brick Market is a hub of independent traders, local artists and startup businesses. In January, they relocated to a huge new venue in the Baltic Triangle, just a stone's throw from their original site.

As well as moving their 63 original tenants over, they’ve now doubled their occupancy. As well as the vintage traders you’d expect to see, there’s a mixture of new independent fashion labels, creators and a coffee shop.

Red Brick Markets owner Chris Day said: “You go into every city across the country now, and there’s the same 10 or 15 shops. This is like walking into Etsy, it’s not items you’re going to find on the High Street. It’s about coming in, the physical touch having a root through the clothes. We will never be an online business. It’s not what we’re about”

After working in the pharmaceutical industry, Sarah Jones decided to take her hobby of going to antiques, auctions and car boot sales to the next level and turn that passion into a business. She sells items and curios from her stall.

Sarah said: "Moving into Redbrick Market has been fantastic. It's just such a lovely experience. It's great for small businesses. I just love it here, it's so quirky. I love people, and it's just a great way for small businesses to have a bricks and mortar premises."

An area most often associated with nightlife, they’re hoping to instil a more family-friendly atmosphere into the neighbourhood, which has been named one of the coolest places to live in the UK.