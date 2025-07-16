River of Light 2025 Liverpool dates confirmed as magical installations return to waterfront
Liverpool’s magical River of Light festival will return to the waterfront this autumn, with twelve new impressive installations.
The free trail will once again feature fun and interactive experiences, with a brand new theme for its eighth year.
Last year’s River of Light saw giant gnomes, illuminated bikes, colourful dancing bubbles and a huge chessboard created by some of the best light artists in the world, with thousands of people heading to the city centre to enjoy the spectacle.
While this year’s full details have not yet been revealed, the dates and theme have been announced.
River of Light will return from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2.
This year's theme will be Optics - Science and Light.
