Taskmaster star Rosie Jones kicks off UK tour - dates, locations and how to get tickets
Star of Taskmaster Rosie Jones is heading back out on the road with her brand-new stand-up show I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying.
The BAFTA-nominated powerhouse is bringing her loveable blend of cheek and charm to venues up and down the country this autumn - including Liverpool, Manchester, Lancashire, Bristol and the North East.
Rosie’s extensive TV appearances include Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Royal Variety, QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Blankety Blank and more, as well as a starring role in new C4 sitcom Pushers.
Her new tour kicks off in Taunton on September 9, before travelling around the country until December 4.
How to get tickets for Rosie Jones UK tour
Rosie Jones UK tour dates 2025
- Tuesday, September 9 - Taunton, Brewhouse
- Thursday, September 11 - Bradford, Studio
- Friday, September 12 - Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre
- Saturday, September 13 - Lancaster, Grand
- Tuesday, September 23 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
- Thursday, September 25 - Leeds, City Varieties
- Friday, September 26 - London, Bloomsbury Theatre
- Wednesday, October 1 - London, Blackheath Halls
- Friday, October 3 - Basingstoke, Haymarket
- Monday, October 13 - Bristol, Old Vic
- Tuesday, October 14 - Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre
- Wednesday, October 15 - Canterbury, Gulbenkian
- Sunday, October 19 - Brighton, Corn Exchange
- Tuesday, October 21 - Liverpool, Playhouse
- Thursday, October 23 - Northampton, Royal
- Friday, October 24 - Durham, Gala Theatre
- Saturday, October 25 - Newcastle, Northern Stage
- Sunday, October 26 - Leicester, Y Theatre
- Wednesday, October 29 - Newcastle Under Lyme, New Vic Theatre
- Thursday, October 30 - Birmingham, Old Rep
- Friday, October 31 - Chelmsford, Theatre
- Sunday, November 2 - Salford, Lowry Quays
- Thursday, November 6 - Derby, Theatre
- Friday, November 7 - Southampton, MAST Theatre
- Monday, November 17 - Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
- Saturday, November 22 - Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre
- Wednesday, December 3 - Glasgow, Glee Club
- Thursday, December 4 - Edinburgh, The Stand