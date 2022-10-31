The Official Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk Series Four Tour announces it will be stopping off at Liverpool next year

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced that all 12 queens from series four will tour theatres and arenas across the UK in 2023 including Liverpool. All your favourites from series four will be there including Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard.

In 2019, RuPaul Charles brought his popular TV show from across the pond to challenge a new batch of effervescent Queens and it’s been entertaining millions of viewers ever since. The announcement follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena audiences have flocked to see the glittering production starring their favourite queens.

The winner and top two finalists of Series 4 are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens including Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jobbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet. Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it. Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ru Paul’s Drag Race Series 4 UK tour, when it’s coming to Liverpool, and how to get tickets.

Where is the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour date in Liverpool?

Rupaul’s Drag Race series four UK tour will stop off at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on Monday, April 24 2023.

How to get tickets for The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4 tour in Liverpool

Live Nation members have access to a pre-sale on November 3 at 10am via Live Nation . Tickets for The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour in Liverpool go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 4 via the Live Nation website .

Full list of RuPaul Drag Race UK tour 2023 dates

Plymouth: Plymouth Pavilions, April 14

Brighton: Brighton Dome, April 15

Southampton: Mayflower Theatre, April 16

Birmingham: Symphony Hall, April 16

Manchester: Opera House, April 19

Glasgow: King’s Theatre, April 21

Stockton: Stockton Globe, April 22

Sheffield: Sheffield City Hall, April 23

Liverpool: Empire Theatre, April 24

Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall, April 27

London: Royal Albert Hall, April 28

Southend: Cliffs Pavilion, April 29

Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena, April 30

Swansea: Swansea Arena, May 1

Ipswich: Ipswich Regent Theatre, May 3

Newcastle: O2 City Hall, May 4

Leeds: First Direct Arena, May 6

Bristol: Bristol Hippodrome, May 7