Each film will focus on the lives of a different band member.

Saoirse Ronan and Aimee Lou Wood are reportedly set to star in the upcoming four-film. Beatles biopics.

Each of the movies will focus on one of the members of The Fab Four and will be directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes. The actors playing the Beatles were confirmed earlier this year.

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney while Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Sir Ringo Starr. Babygirl lead Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon and Stranger Things favourite Joseph Quinn stars as George Harrison.

Each biopic is expected to be released in April 2028.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, Mendes described the films as the "first binge-able theatrical experience" and referred to the Beatles as “the most significant band of all time”.

The initial casting caused outrage, with one social media user commenting: “This is the worst Beatles casting imaginable. Seriously? “

Others questioned whether the announcement was “an April Fools joke” while many locals slammed the decision to not give any of the lead roles to people from Liverpool.

“Surely there are plenty of talented actors from Liverpool that could have been cast,” one person noted, while another added: “I am already cringing at the awful Scouse accents.”

Another commented: “Why are you casting a movie about four Scouse lads coming from nothing... and not having one Scouser.” An X user shared similar sentiments, writing: “I’m fed up of seeing the same people over and over again and I’m sure they could’ve easily found people from Liverpool to play them.”

Now, four new cast members have been revealed, according to Entertainment Tonight, and once again, none are from Liverpool.

It has been reported that Saoirse Ronan will star as Sir Paul’s late wife Linda McCartney, while Stockport’s Aimee Lou Wood takes on the role of Pattie Boyd - George Harrison’s widow. Multiple sources have also reported that Anna Sawai will play Yoko Ono, while Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Maureen Starkey, Ringo Starr’s first wife.

Sony is yet to confirm the castings.