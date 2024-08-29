Liam Gallagher, left, and elder brother Noel are reuniting for an Oasis tour next summer including two Edinburgh dates (Photo: Simon Emmett/Fear PR)

There is another site selling official Oasis tickets but they will not be cheap

Fans have signed up to the Ticketmaster pre sale and bookmarked the SeeTickets seller page ready for general sale on Saturday in the hope they can secure tickets to the Oasis comeback shows.

The band is doing their part, adding three new dates to their reunion tour in 2025, where they will play at Dublin’s Croke Park, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, London’s Wembley, Cardiff’s Cardiff Stadium and Manchester’s very own Heaton Park. However there is a third ‘secret’ option that could be open to fans who want to get their hands on tickets.

Official VIP and hospitality seller SeatUnique is preparing to open a general sale of their own for the stadium gigs in the tour and fans will be able to get hospitality tickets including the best seats in the venue, drinks and canapes on arrival and a host of other perks via the VIP ticket options.

It may not be ideal for many fans who are already expecting to shell out hundreds of pounds for general sale tickets but for those willing to spend extra the SeatUnique sale is another way to increase the chances of buying tickets.

SeatUnique has not revealed prices for the VIP sections but will sell official tickets for London, Edinburgh and Cardiff here. The VIP tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August.

The tour is the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together as Oasis for 16 years after several high profile fallings out between the pair. The last time they played together was at Heaton Park and a return to the venue has led to extraordinary demand for tickets from fans of the band.

Ticketmaster has revealed ticket demand in relation to supply has outstripped any other ticket on-sale this year, meaning hundreds of thousands of fans face missing out on seeing the reformed Oasis next year.

Oasis will be performing on the following dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August