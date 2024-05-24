Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A seaside carnival, a food and drink festival, circus tricks and a goblin hunt are among the free or affordable activities ideal for keeping the whole family entertained.

It may feel like the kids have only just gone back to school, but half term is already looming and it is time to find a string of activities to keep the little darlings entertained and relieve family stress.

Including weekends, this year’s May half-term runs from Saturday May 25 to Sunday June 2, with the Spring Bank Holiday in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, there’s no shortage of fun and affordable activities in and around Liverpool, ideal for keeping the whole family entertained, without breaking the bank. How about a seaside carnival in a safari park, a free food festival, circus tricks and a giant illuminated floating earth?

Seaside Carnival at Knowsley Safari

The Seaside Carnival at Knowsley Safari

Knowsley Safari is bringing back its hugely popular Seaside Carnival event for the May half-term. The whole family can soak up a traditional seaside vibe, take part in carnival skills - such as acrobatics, aerial tricks, hula-hooping and plate-spinning - and also try their hand at pier-themed games, including the coconut shy, tin can alley and hook-a-duck.

Visitors will also be able to visit Bear Country, home to real life Paddington Bears Bahia and Chui - the Safari’s newest additions. There are hundreds of other fascinating animals on the Foot Safari and on the Safari Drive, including Amur Tigers, African Lions, Southern White Rhino, Bactrian Camels and Iberian Wolves, as well as meerkats, giraffes and sea lions. The Seaside Carnival runs from 11am to 4pm, from Saturday May 25 until Sunday June 2 and is included in the regular admission price, available with a 25% online booking discount.

Southport Food and Drink Festival

Southport Food and Drink Festival. Image: visitsouthport.com

The Southport Food and Drink Festival at the coastal town’s beautiful Victoria Park has been dubbed a ‘foodie paradise’. Taking place during the school holidays, the free event will serve up thousands of samples, from charcuterie and sausages to handmade cheeses and pickles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three day festival runs from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2, between 10.00am and 6.00pm. It will feature more than 100 vendors showcasing food from around the world, plus a host of live entertainment.

Little Circus at Royal Albert Dock

Little Circus at Royal Albert Dock

Children can learn the tricks of the trade and become mini entertainers at a series of free workshops at The Little Circus during half-term. Juggling, spinning plates and ribbon dancing are among the activities available from Tuesday May 28 to Thursday May 30. The sessions, which are suitable for 4-14 year olds, are free but slots must be booked through EventBrite.

Taking place upstairs in Revolucion de Cuba, adults are invited to sit back and watch their budding circus stars become masters of the Big Top. Plus, the pros will be putting on a series of mini performances, as jugglers will show off their skills outside the venue throughout the three days from 10.30am to 2pm.

Gaia - giant illuminated floating earth

Luke Jerram’s Floating Earth on the Albert Dock last year. Image: Mark McNulty/Think Publicity

Luke Jerram’s iconic ‘Gaia’ exhibition will be at Birkenhead Park for three days this May half-term, giving visitors the chance to see a giant planet Earth floating gently in three dimensions. Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the ‘Floating Earth’ is also illuminated and will be on display from Tuesday May 28 to Thursday May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curious Quests at Speke Hall

Speke Hall. Image: David Dixon.

A special hunt for mythical creatures arrives at Speke Hall this May half-term. Kids must be prepared to get messy as they collect evidence of the Speke Hall Goblin in the grounds and then return back to basecamp to make their own clay goblins and toast a marshmallow over the campfire whilst listening to a story. Suitable for all but best suited for ages 4 -11. National Trust entry fees apply and tickets for the event on Wednesday May 29 and Thursday May 30 can be booked on the National Trust website.

LVP 3v3 Basketball Tournament

The LVP 3v3 Basketball Tournament at Chavasse Park. Image: Liverpool ONE

The LVP 3v3 Basketball Tournament returns to Chavasse Park in Liverpool One this half-term. Whether you’re a player, a fan, or new to the sport, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy free open sessions, where anyone can join the fun, and watch young stars shine. The organisers say ‘It’s more than just a tournament, it’s a festival of basketball at its finest’.

You can now register to take part in open sessions, available for kids 16 and under via the LVP 3×3 website from 7 days prior to the event. There will also be QR codes on display during the event for kids to sign up on the day. You can also enter solo player pools this year, where anybody over 12 can register and either be placed in a team on the day if they are missing players or play in the player pool games which are held daily. The festival runs from Friday May 31 until Sunday June 2.

World Museum - Aquarium

A yellow fish at the World Museum Liverpool aquarium. Image: Reptonix/commons.wikimedia