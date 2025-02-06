The Chase star Shaun Wallace brings 'ultimate' quiz to Liverpool
The Chase star Shaun Wallace, who is also known as the Dark Destroyer, is coming to Liverpool to host the ‘ultimate’ quiz.
Having previously sold out shows in Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol, Wallace will be taking on the Liverpool locals next as well as upcoming dates in Manchester and a return to Nottingham as part of his UK tour.
The 64-year-old will bring his popular quiz night to The Bierkeller in Liverpool ONE, giving locals the chance to test their general knowledge and go head to head with one of the country’s top quizzers.
Hosted and written by Wallace, the Dark Destroyer’s test will see which Liverpudlians can call themselves pub quiz champions - and who will bag amazing prizes.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 6, and tickets are available now.