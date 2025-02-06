Shaun Wallace, known as the Dark Destroyer from The Chase, is hosting the 'ultimate' quiz in Liverpool, inviting locals to test their knowledge against one of the UK's top quizzers.

Having previously sold out shows in Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol, Wallace will be taking on the Liverpool locals next as well as upcoming dates in Manchester and a return to Nottingham as part of his UK tour.

Shaun Wallace, AKA The Dark Destroyer. | ITV

The 64-year-old will bring his popular quiz night to The Bierkeller in Liverpool ONE, giving locals the chance to test their general knowledge and go head to head with one of the country’s top quizzers.

Hosted and written by Wallace, the Dark Destroyer’s test will see which Liverpudlians can call themselves pub quiz champions - and who will bag amazing prizes.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 6, and tickets are available now.