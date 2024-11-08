Snow Patrol confirmed for 2025 Forest Live at Delamere

Snow Patrol have been announced as the latest headliners for Forest Live’s summer concert series at Forestry England Delamere in 2025

Hot on the heels of the release of their latest album ‘The Forest Is The Path’ to widespread acclaim, the iconic Northern Irish indie-rock band will take to the stage on Friday 13th June 2025.

The three-piece’s performance at Delamere Forest will come after their tour across the UK & Ireland in February, which kicks off at London’s O2 Arena in February and culminates with a date in Belfast on the 27th February.

The group, best known for their emotive and anthemic hits including ‘Chasing Cars’, ‘Run’, ‘Just Say Yes’ and ‘Open Your Eyes’ are one of the most decorated bands in the post-Britpop era.

Over the course of their career, Snow Patrol have earned a momentous seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, an Ivor Novello award and been nominated for six BRIT Awards and one GRAMMY.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed that Stockport five-piece Blossoms will perform at Delamere Forest on June 21st 2025, with more acts yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday 15 November. Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com