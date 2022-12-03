Sophie Ellis-Bexter has announced a brand new ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour next year, and will be performing in Liverpool. As the name suggests, the tour will take place during the festive period.
The ‘Music Gets the Best of Me’ singer will be performing 15 dates in the UK in November and December 2023. The brief tour will begin Bexhill on November 23 and end in Birmingham on December 14.
Advertisement
It’s been a busy couple of years for the 43-year-old, who has been on tour for most of the year. And, before her festive tour, she has a string of shows lined up in 2023 including the Isle of Wight festival.
Most Popular
The tour was announced via her personal twitter account: “I am so excited to share with you that the Kitchen Disco is hitting the road again, but this time we’ll be taking Christmas with us. Yes - a Christmas kitchen disco UK tour for Nov/Dec 2023!
“I’m already so excited to bring the festive party fun - hopefully to a town near you!” Here’s what you need to know.
When is Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing in Liverpool?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco show to Liverpool on Saturday, December 2, 2023. She will be performing at Philharmonic Hall.
How to get tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Liverpool
Tickets to see the Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker are not yet on sale. They will first be going on presale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, December 6 at 10am.
Then, they will be going on general sale, also through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, December 7 at 10am.
Advertisement
Full UK tour dates for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco tour 2023
Thursday, November 23: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Advertisement
Friday, November 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sunday, November 26: Newcastle City Hall
Advertisement
Monday, November 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Wednesday, November 29: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Thursday, November 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Saturday, December 2: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunday, December 3: Sheffield City Hall
Tuesday, December 5: London Eventim Apollo
Wednesday, December 6: Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday, December 7: Guildford G Live
Advertisement
Saturday, December 9: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sunday, December 10: York Barbican
Advertisement
Tuesday, December 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Thursday, December 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Advertisement
AFFILIATES DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.