Despite announcing a Christmas Kitchen Disco tour for next year, Ellis-Bextor still has a string of shows beforehand, performing at various festivals

Sophie Ellis-Bexter has announced a brand new ‘Christmas Kitchen Disco’ tour next year, and will be performing in Liverpool. As the name suggests, the tour will take place during the festive period.

The ‘Music Gets the Best of Me’ singer will be performing 15 dates in the UK in November and December 2023. The brief tour will begin Bexhill on November 23 and end in Birmingham on December 14.

It’s been a busy couple of years for the 43-year-old, who has been on tour for most of the year. And, before her festive tour, she has a string of shows lined up in 2023 including the Isle of Wight festival.

The tour was announced via her personal twitter account: “I am so excited to share with you that the Kitchen Disco is hitting the road again, but this time we’ll be taking Christmas with us. Yes - a Christmas kitchen disco UK tour for Nov/Dec 2023!

“I’m already so excited to bring the festive party fun - hopefully to a town near you!” Here’s what you need to know.

When is Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing in Liverpool?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco show to Liverpool on Saturday, December 2, 2023. She will be performing at Philharmonic Hall.

How to get tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Liverpool

Tickets to see the Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker are not yet on sale. They will first be going on presale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, December 6 at 10am.

Then, they will be going on general sale, also through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, December 7 at 10am.

Full UK tour dates for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco tour 2023

Thursday, November 23: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Friday, November 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday, November 26: Newcastle City Hall

Monday, November 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday, November 29: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday, November 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Saturday, December 2: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sunday, December 3: Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday, December 5: London Eventim Apollo

Wednesday, December 6: Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday, December 7: Guildford G Live

Saturday, December 9: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, December 10: York Barbican

Tuesday, December 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thursday, December 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

