Southport Airshow will return in September, with jets such as The Red Arrows and RAF Chinook set to soar over the coast.

The Southport Airshow returns this September with a jam-packed line up of flying displays to impress aviation fans, and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

The world-famous Red Arrows will once again perform incredible stunts over the Sefton coast, including a new eight-jet formation - a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-plane formation.

The impressive air show line-up is set to draw in the crowds, with the RAF Typhoon and inspirational Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also making a much-welcomed return to Southport’s golden coastline.

The Red Arrows in action at Southport Air Show. Image: Andrew Jackson

Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles flew over the town - which is also known for its flower show.

When is Southport Air Show?

This year’s air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Confirmed flying displays at Southport Air Show 2023

The Red Arrows - Saturday only.

- Saturday only. Eurofighter Typhoon - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. RAF Tutor - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. The Chinook - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday. Team Raven - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Strikemaster Display Team - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane Mk XIIa 5711 (G-HURI) - Saturday and Sunday

- Saturday and Sunday Slingsby T-67 Firefly - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Rolls Royce Spitfire - Saturday and Sunday.

- Saturday and Sunday. Rolls Royce Mustang - Saturday and Sunday.

Image: Andrew Jackson

Flying display times

Display timings will be published closer to the event.

Other attractions

Bungee trampolines.

Model aircrafts.

Bumper cars.

The Military Village.

Paintball.

Mini tanks.

How to get tickets for Southport Air Show 2023