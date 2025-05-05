Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From battling addiction and homelessness to raising over a million pounds for good causes, Mick's journey is now taking centre stage – literally.

For some, wearing a uniform for work is compulsory, but for one local man, he's used his own self-imposed look to his advantage, becoming easily one of the most recognisable faces in the city.

Michael Cullen, more popularly known as Speedo Mick, has walked the length and breadth of the UK wearing little more than his miniscule swimming briefs, raising more than a million pounds for charity in the process.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, went to meet the man himself to find out more about his story.

Mick said: “The speedos, I signed on to swim the English Channel and nine months into my training, I read the rule book, and you had one set of goggles, one swimming cap, and one garment for the men, which was above the groin. I just went to my wife, ‘what does that mean?’ and she just burst out laughing and said, ‘oh my God, you've got to wear a pair of speedos’.

“The whole city, really, has just got right behind me... and now we're at the Royal Court theatre, you know what I mean, and it's still telling a positive story about somebody who, you know, who lost everything.

“Lost absolutely everything, his self-respect, his dignity, his home, his family, but you know, that's not the case today.”

Over its illustrious history, Everton Football Club has had many heroes, but perhaps none of them have been absorbed into the wider public consciousness as much as Speedo Mick. The die-hard Blues supporter supported himself by thousands across the country and around the world. Now, a new musical at Liverpool's Royal Court charts his story.

Paul Duckworth stars as Speedo Mick. He told us: “It's been incredible, it's amazing. It was the music, along with the story, obviously it's about Michael's true story, he's an inspiration... and I feel quite honoured, to be honest, to do a show like this. It's quite overwhelming as well.”

John Fay has written a story about one man's rise from the depths to becoming a real-life Liverpool superhero. The musical celebrates one of the biggest characters to come out of the city, from being homeless to raising huge amounts of money for disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

Michael said: “Hope lives in the darkest places, and that's what my life's about. It's about passion and living your best life, and giving back as much as you possibly can as well.

“With the music as well, it's just booming, and I can just imagine it all on stage. I've already been in floods of tears, and I've been laughing my head off.”

Speedo Mick - The Musical will be at Liverpool's Royal Court from May 30 until July 5.

Watch Emily’s full video above for more.