'Spooky' outdoor cinema opening at treasured Liverpool park - what's on & how to book
Liverpool’s biggest open-air cinema returns to the historic Calderstones Mansion for spooky season after a summer of sell-out screenings.
Nine hand-picked Halloween favourites from children’s storybook animations to top family-friendly picks and cult classics will be screened under canvas in a giant canopy during between October 28 and November 1.
Jen Chapman, Associate Director of Marketing, Communications & Digital at The Reader said: “It’s been a joy this summer to welcome thousands of people to our beautiful garden for our first ever season of cinema.
“We’ve been absolutely blown away with how successful it’s been, so we’re creating more movie magic for the spooky season.
“This time we’re installing a giant canopy in the garden to help audiences stay cosy, and we’ll of course be bringing back our gorgeous homemade food, cocktails and hot drinks to enjoy in the autumnal atmosphere.”
The film selection at the ‘spooky cinema’ has been selected to suit everyone from early years to families and adults and will be showing at three different times during the day: morning for toddlers, afternoon for family-friendly films and evening for grown- ups.
Full list of cinema screenings at The Reader
- Room on the Broom (U) - October 28 and 29, 11.30am
- Hocus Pocus (PG) - October 28 and 31, 4pm
- Hotel Transylvania (U) - October 29, 4pm
- The Addams Family Values (PG) - October 30, 4pm
- The Nightmare Before Christmas - November 1, 4pm
- Hocus Pocus (PG) - October 28, 8pm
- Practical Magic (12) - October 29, 8pm
- Rear Window (PG) - October 30, 8pm
- Beetlejuice (15) - October 31, 8pm
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) - November 1, 8pm