Enjoy a spooky cinematic experience under canvas this Halloween season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s biggest open-air cinema returns to the historic Calderstones Mansion for spooky season after a summer of sell-out screenings.

Nine hand-picked Halloween favourites from children’s storybook animations to top family-friendly picks and cult classics will be screened under canvas in a giant canopy during between October 28 and November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Chapman, Associate Director of Marketing, Communications & Digital at The Reader said: “It’s been a joy this summer to welcome thousands of people to our beautiful garden for our first ever season of cinema.

Liverpool's biggest open-air cinema at Calderstones Park | Submitted

“We’ve been absolutely blown away with how successful it’s been, so we’re creating more movie magic for the spooky season.

“This time we’re installing a giant canopy in the garden to help audiences stay cosy, and we’ll of course be bringing back our gorgeous homemade food, cocktails and hot drinks to enjoy in the autumnal atmosphere.”

Outdoor cinema. | Submitted

The film selection at the ‘spooky cinema’ has been selected to suit everyone from early years to families and adults and will be showing at three different times during the day: morning for toddlers, afternoon for family-friendly films and evening for grown- ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for under 16s. Tickets must be booked in advance here.

Full list of cinema screenings at The Reader

Room on the Broom (U) - October 28 and 29, 11.30am

Hocus Pocus (PG) - October 28 and 31, 4pm

Hotel Transylvania (U) - October 29, 4pm

The Addams Family Values (PG) - October 30, 4pm

The Nightmare Before Christmas - November 1, 4pm

Hocus Pocus (PG) - October 28, 8pm

Practical Magic (12) - October 29, 8pm

Rear Window (PG) - October 30, 8pm

Beetlejuice (15) - October 31, 8pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) - November 1, 8pm