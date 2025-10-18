Strictly Come Dancing cast: full list of couples in series 23 and who has left so far

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 08:30 BST

Remind yourself of who the Strictly Come Dancing couples are in series 23 🕺💃📺

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week of action. The remaining stars will be hitting the ballroom floor once more in just a matter of hours.

The BBC has confirmed what week it will be this weekend. Plus the start time has been detailed for this evening’s (October 18) live show.

See what dances the celebrities will be taking on this weekend and which songs they will be soundtracked by. Full list here.

Two stars have already been eliminated and a third will join them very soon. But who is still left in the competition?

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin.

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

2. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

3. Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

