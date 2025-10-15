Brookside legend Sue Johnston and Motherland stars Diane Morgan and Paul Ready have begun filming a brand-new BBC sitcom.

The new comedy series - working title Ann Droid - will see Sue Johnston play Sue and Paul Ready play her son Michael, while Diane Morgan plays robot Linda.

Written by Diane Morgan and Sarah Kendall, the six-part sitcom will be made by Boffola Pictures and Witchcraft Industries for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Ann Droid plot

In a world where AI is looming larger and ever present, Ann Droid asks the question what is replaceable and what is not? As funny, as it is poignant – Ann Droid tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Sue and Linda, a social humanoid robot, created to keep elderly people company, monitor their health and take the pressure off the NHS.

Sue Johnston will play Sue, Paul Ready will play her son Michael, and Diane Morgan will play Linda, a robot carer. | BBC/Boffola Pictures

It’s 2029. Sue’s husband David passed away 18 months ago and her only son, Michael, is moving out – again - to try and fix his marriage - again. But the good news is he’s got Sue a surprise to help her live independently, a care provider with a difference - a second hand AnnDroid Z58/100 Basic Eldercare Robot.

It’s Sue’s worst nightmare. An overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse. But she soon works out she can use the droid to her benefit in settling scores and doing the things her son never gets round to. What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot who isn’t quite as advanced socially as she is technically.

Award-winning Actress Sue Johnston. | Local TV

Speaking about the new series, Sue Johnston said: “I’m thrilled to be back in the heart of BBC comedy, Diane and Sarah have created a comedy that will resonate with lots of different audiences, for different reasons and I cannot wait to get started.”

A release date has not yet been announced.