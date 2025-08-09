Sugababes headline Salt and Tar in Bootle - tickets, travel, support acts and stage times
The show is the third of four at Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender, which is fast becoming a standout date on the UK festival calendar. The first staging of the event saw Salt and Tar nominated for two UK Festival Awards, with Sir Tom Jones then putting on a phenomenal show in 2024.
Sugababes will take to the stage at the Bootle Canalside venue this evening, supported by three other acts. Below is everything you need to know about the pop legends at Salt and Tar.
Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 lineup
- Thursday, August 7: Billy Ocean and The Real Thing
- Friday, August 8: The K’s
- Saturday, August 9: Sugababes
- Sunday, August 10: Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Keyside and The Solaas
As well as music, concert-goers can enjoy a host of food and drink offerings throughout the Music Weekender.
Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 opening times
The site opens daily at 4pm and finishes at 10pm each night, with the car park at The Strand MSCP closing at 11pm. Last entry is 7pm.
Where is Salt and Tar?
Salt and Tar is located on Washington Parade, Bootle town centre, L20 1AA, just a short walk from Bootle New Strand train station and Bootle bus station. For those travelling by car, parking is available at the Bootle Strand multi-storey car park.
Sugababes Bootle support acts
- Absnt Mind
- Bradley Marshall
- Hannah Morgan
Sugababes Bootle stage times
The stage times have not been released, but LiverpoolWorld has contacted the venue for details.
Limited tickets are still available. To purchase tickets you should visit saltandtarbootle.com/events-at-salt-and-tar.
