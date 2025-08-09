Sugababes will perform at Merseyside’s up-and-coming music venue today (August 9), following huge performances from soul legend Billy Ocean and local stars The K’s.

The show is the third of four at Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender, which is fast becoming a standout date on the UK festival calendar. The first staging of the event saw Salt and Tar nominated for two UK Festival Awards, with Sir Tom Jones then putting on a phenomenal show in 2024.

Sugababes will take to the stage at the Bootle Canalside venue this evening, supported by three other acts. Below is everything you need to know about the pop legends at Salt and Tar.

Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 lineup

Thursday, August 7: Billy Ocean and The Real Thing

Friday, August 8: The K’s

Saturday, August 9: Sugababes

Sunday, August 10: Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Keyside and The Solaas

As well as music, concert-goers can enjoy a host of food and drink offerings throughout the Music Weekender.

The Sugababes were a big hit at Lincoln Castle | NW

Salt and Tar Music Weekender 2025 opening times

The site opens daily at 4pm and finishes at 10pm each night, with the car park at The Strand MSCP closing at 11pm. Last entry is 7pm.

Where is Salt and Tar?

Salt and Tar is located on Washington Parade, Bootle town centre, L20 1AA, just a short walk from Bootle New Strand train station and Bootle bus station. For those travelling by car, parking is available at the Bootle Strand multi-storey car park.

Keisha Buchanan, left, Mutya Buena and Siobhain Donaghy of Sugababes in 20023 | Getty Images

Sugababes Bootle support acts

Absnt Mind

Bradley Marshall

Hannah Morgan

Sugababes Bootle stage times

The stage times have not been released, but LiverpoolWorld has contacted the venue for details.

Limited tickets are still available. To purchase tickets you should visit saltandtarbootle.com/events-at-salt-and-tar.