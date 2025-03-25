Sugababes announce huge headline show at new Bootle venue - how to get tickets
Sugababes will headline Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender in Bootle this August. Get all the ticket information here.
Salt and Tar’s Music Weekender will return to Bootle this summer, with renowned girl group, Sugababes completing the impressive line-up of artists set to perform.
The four-day festival will take place between August 7 and 10, with Billy Ocean, The K’s and Ocean Colour Scene already confirmed as acts.
The Sugababes - made up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan - will take to the stage on August 9, after staging their biggest ever UK arena tour at venues in Manchester, London and more.
