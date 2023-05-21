It’s Love, Actually, as Sugababes bring the nineties and noughties back with them.

For Sugababes, the festival season has begun but as they arrived at Merseyside’s Aintree Racecourse they were celebrating a different season - of healing and growth.

It’s now 25 years since three 13-year-olds were signed by All Saints’ management. Since then there have been dramatic ups and downs, three lineups, toxic arguments, but also indisputable success.

Now, a quarter of a century later, the original trio are back together and sharing their unique vocal sound, gentle fighting talk and feminist lyrics with a new generation of fans who need a pep talk. Difference is their USP.

The atmosphere at Aintree Racecourse’s outdoor venue was electric, the crowd well oiled and well dressed from a sunny evening taking a punt on the horses and this was Merseyside - a community not known for its quiet and shy persona - so they were in full voice.

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy were given a euphoric reception, bar a few tongue in cheek calls of ‘Where’s Heidi?’. Heidi Range was a previous band member and the only Scouser in the changing lineup.

They launched into the evening with hit after hit, I’d forgotten quite how many hits (as a girl band second only to the Spice Girls) they’d had, also covering Sweet Female’s Attitudes ‘Flowers’ to a rapturous reception.

A combination of their nineties carefree choreography, personal style and nailed on vocal harmonies - plus a little heartfelt emotional chat - won the crowd around quickly.