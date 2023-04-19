With the UK hosting Eurovision 2023, many people will be tuning into the singing competition for the first time in years – or ever. “How does Eurovision actually work” may well be the question on everyone’s lips, so we’ve put together the pieces of information to give you the ultimate guide to Eurovision 2023.

If you’re in the camp of people who will be watching the song contest for the first time, there’s no doubt you’ll have a million questions around how the show actually works. Even if you’re a seasoned Eurovision watcher, you might find explaining the rules and regulations of Eurovision to curious friends and family an overwhelming task.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you get stuck on how the points system works, who judges the song contest or can’t for the life of you remember which country has won Eurovision the most times, there are plenty of potential knowledge gaps that could crop up. This is the place to be if you want to brush up on your knowledge ahead of Liverpool hosting the Eurovision song contest 2023.

Most Popular

Eurovision 2023 will be held in the Liverpool Arena after Sam Ryder came in second place in 2022. The UK will unite with last year’s winners, Ukraine, as the host country. The competition could not be held in Kiev as a direct result of the ongoing conflict following on from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022..

General rules

Advertisement

Advertisement

Put simply, the Eurovision Song Contest is an internationally televised songwriting competition. It is organised by the European Broadcasting Union and features participants who are chosen by its members who represent countries from Europe and beyond.

How are Eurovision songs selected?

Each member of the EBU – known as participating broadcasters – had until mid-March to choose both the song that will represent their country and who will perform it. Depending on the country, the song and artist can be selected either through a televised national selection show, an internal process or other means.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a set of rules that each song must follow. These are outlined by the Eurovision song contest and are as follows:

Songs must be original and no more than three minutes long

Lead vocals have to be performed live

No more than six performers can take ot the stage during a single performance

Can you vote for your own country?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest is committed to securing a fair competition. In light of this, you are not allowed to vote for your own country.

What are the different Eurovision rounds?

There are three live shows that form Eurovision. These are known as the first semi final, the second semi final and the grand final. They are held on Tuesday evening, Thursday evening and Saturday night respectively in each Eurovision week.

Who are the ‘Big Five’?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Big Five are the Participating Broadcasters from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. This group makes the biggest financial contribution towards the organisation of Eurovision.

Who judges and how does the Eurovision points system work?

Each country will give two sets of points after all songs have been performed in each show. The points (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12) will be given to each country’s favourite songs.

One set of points is given by a jury of five music industry professionals from that country. Another set of points will be given by viewers who watch the show in the country. Viewers will be able to vote by telephone, SMS and through the app.

Advertisement

Advertisement