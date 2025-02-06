Jonny Heaver, a 23-year-old tutor and The Apprentice contestant, expresses his love for Liverpool's food scene and dreams of exploring every restaurant in the city.

The Apprentice is officially back, with the second episode of the highly-awaited BBC series set to see the candidates create a new virtual pop star and music video on Thursday night (February 6).

Among this year’s contestants is tutor and entrepreneur Jonny Heaver, who lives near Liverpool city centre. He hopes his compassionate management style and strong work ethic will be enough to win a life-changing £250,000 investment and mentorship from Lord Sugar.

As well as chatting to him about his hopes for the future, how he started his Liverpool-based business and what it was like to film The Apprentice, I asked Jonny about what makes Liverpool so special and - most importantly, of course - what he thinks of the city’s food scene.

The 23-year-old moved to Liverpool to study at the city’s ‘red brick’ university, graduating with a first-class degree in 2023. After falling in love with kayaking on the docks and exploring the food scene, Jonny decided Liverpool would be the place he calls home.

He told me: “I love going to Lark Lane. Lark Lane is my favourite place, I want to live there, it’s the coolest place. I also love Bold Street, how could you not?”

When asked what his all time favourite place for food in the city is, Jonny said: “Oh, you can’t do that to me! There are so many places. Every time I walk into the city centre, I’m like, ‘I wish I was a millionaire now because I need to go to every single restaurant’. I’ve not even scraped the surface.”

Jonny noted Mowgli - especially the Water Street site - as one of his top eateries, as well as Delifonseca on Brunswick Way and Milo Lounge on Lark Lane. He also gave a shoutout to Hafla Hafla - also on the lane - and we discussed how “insane” their hummus offering.

Jonny aims to grow his business while ensuring he upholds its core principles, and hopes to to have a bit of time to do some travelling too. But, he says he will “always come back” to Liverpool.

He said: “I can always picture having a base in Liverpool. I love how close it is to Wales as well because I love the countryside, and I love the river, the sea and the beaches in Liverpool... Liverpool has got that pulling back factor, hasn't it?”

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 9.00pm on Thursday, February 6. Will Jonny make it through to the next round?