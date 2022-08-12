The UK’s largest indoor funfair is back in Liverpool with new rides

We have the lowdown on what rides you can enjoy at Liverpool Indoor Funfair, ticket prices and opening times.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Indoor Funfair is back in the city and open now at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

New rides have been added to the classics, such as the dodgems, waltzers, cup and saucers, and UK's largest travelling Funhouse are in attendance. The attraction is aimed at families with games, prizes, and treats on offer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Something here for everybody’

Most Popular

John Lowery, director, Indoor Funfair

John Lowery, director, Indoor Funfair, said: "We love coming back to the Exhibition Centre. Three times a year; summer, Christmas and Easter. As you can see in this building, it's air-conditioned, thank God with the weather outside.

“New rides include The Scorpion and The Takeoff. We're constantly changing the rides. It's very important to keep it fresh. There's nothing worse than going to an amusement park with rides that don't change.

“So. every time you come, there'll always be different rides. Some people get upset when they lose, their favourite, but we try to make sure there's something here for everybody."

Entry fee and rides

Entry includes unlimited goes on all attractions for three hours, and there are three-time slots throughout the day. There are also autism-friendly sessions for those with sensory needs.

Riding Wristband cost £12.99 and entry for spectators is £5. Babes in arams are free but all under 16-year-old’s must be accompanied by an adult.

You can purchase tickets from ticketquarter.co.uk

Indoor Funfair Opening times

The fair is at Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Tuesday, August 6, to Wednesday, August 17.

The first slot booking of each day is at 10am, the last at 6pm.

What rides are at Indoor Funfair?

On rides where children must be accompanied by an adult, the adult must also have a riding wristband.