A new documentary celebrating the “life and legacy” of drag star The Vivienne will air later this year.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner was honoured with a posthumous Icon Award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards and a beautiful mural in their memory has been created in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle.

Now, a documentary Titled Dear Viv is in production and will be created by World of Wonder, the media company behind the popular Drag Race franchise.

World of Wonder co-founders and executive producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said: “We want to celebrate The Vivienne’s extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart. Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief, it is with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in Dear Viv.”

Dear Viv will feature archive footage, letters from fans, and interviews with The Vivienne’s loved ones, including Baga Chipz, who starred alongside them in the first series of UK Drag Race.

Fellow drag performers Michael Marouli and Danny Beard will also appear in the documentary as it “sensitively traces James’s journey from humble beginnings in North Wales to their meteoric rise on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”.

Despite originally being from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, The Vivienne started their drag career in Liverpool and was often seen DJing at the Pride Quarter’s iconic Superstar Boudoir nightclub.

Rising to fame in 2015 after becoming the UK drag ambassador for the US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Williams then went on to become the winner of the first UK series in 2019.

The star also performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End last year.

Dear Viv will premiere on streaming service WOW Presents Plus later this year.