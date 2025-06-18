On The Waterfront 2025: The Wombats headline day one of Liverpool festival - lineup, stage times & tickets
On the Waterfront returns to Liverpool’s stunning Pier Head this week, with an impressive lineup of musicians - including some of the city’s finest.
The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, with Liverpool’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, headlining the first day with their biggest ever homecoming show.
Speaking to LiverpoolWorld before their highly anticipated homecoming performance, the band’s drummer Dan called the event “the crowning summer moment for us”.
Garston born and raised Dan continued: “It's going to be a great few days of music and yeah, we're headlining one of the nights. It's right on the Mersey, right by the Liver Building on the waterfront - well you'd expect that, given the name of the show- but absolutely, like, buzzing for that one. Can't wait.”
Below is everything you need to know about the opening day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- Thursday, June 19: The Wombats
- Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical
- Sunday, June 22: Sting
On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) lineup
- The Wombats
- Pale Waves
- Corella
- Overpass
- Keyside
On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) door times
Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 8.00pm.
On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) stage times
- Keyside - 5.30pm to 6.00pm.
- Overpass - 6.20pm to 6.50pm.
- Corella - 7.20pm to 7.50pm.
- Pale Waves - 8.20pm to 9.00pm.
- The Wombats - 9.30pm to 11.00pm.
What are the age restrictions for Thursday (June 19)?
Entry on Thursday is for ages 16 and over. Any under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and a maximum of two children (age 16 and over) can be brought in per adult. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.
Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?
Tickets for the Wombats at On the Waterfront are still available here.
When will I receive my On The Waterfront ticket?
All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event.
A full weather forecast can be found here.
Further information can be found via the app - here.