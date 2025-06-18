Liverpool's On The Waterfront festival 2025 opens with The Wombats as headliners. Get the full schedule, door times, and more.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Waterfront returns to Liverpool’s stunning Pier Head this week, with an impressive lineup of musicians - including some of the city’s finest.

The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, with Liverpool’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, headlining the first day with their biggest ever homecoming show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld before their highly anticipated homecoming performance, the band’s drummer Dan called the event “the crowning summer moment for us”.

Garston born and raised Dan continued: “It's going to be a great few days of music and yeah, we're headlining one of the nights. It's right on the Mersey, right by the Liver Building on the waterfront - well you'd expect that, given the name of the show- but absolutely, like, buzzing for that one. Can't wait.”

Below is everything you need to know about the opening day of the festival, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

Thursday, June 19: The Wombats

Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones

Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical

Sunday, June 22: Sting

On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) lineup

The Wombats

Pale Waves

Corella

Overpass

Keyside

The Wombats. | Getty Images

On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) door times

Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm. Last entry is 8.00pm.

On The Waterfront Thursday (June 19) stage times

Keyside - 5.30pm to 6.00pm.

Overpass - 6.20pm to 6.50pm.

Corella - 7.20pm to 7.50pm.

Pale Waves - 8.20pm to 9.00pm.

The Wombats - 9.30pm to 11.00pm.

What are the age restrictions for Thursday (June 19)?

Entry on Thursday is for ages 16 and over. Any under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and a maximum of two children (age 16 and over) can be brought in per adult. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cream Classical at On The Waterfront festival. | On The Waterfront

Are tickets available for On The Waterfront 2025?

Tickets for the Wombats at On the Waterfront are still available here.

When will I receive my On The Waterfront ticket?

All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event.

A full weather forecast can be found here.

Further information can be found via the app - here.