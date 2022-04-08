The best family fun for this Easter near Liverpool, including the touring funfair, an art treasure hunt and the UK’s largest indoor skatepark.

The Easter holidays is synonymous with parents desperately searching for things to do to keep their children entertained during the fortnight-long break.

But don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrrrrt treasure hunt - Merseyside

This Easter holidays, local artist Paul Curtis is inviting all five to 16 year olds to take part in a unique treasure hunt. The challenge is to find and photograph as many of his public artworks as possible during the Easter break. There are over 100 public murals to find!

Print out a map from Paul’s website and then take it to as many of my public artworks as they can manage for a photo with it. You can use his interactive map to hunt down the art.

The person who has the most murals ticked off will be the winner. The prizes will be: a signed framed print of their choice, a one to one art lesson, a painting set, a visit to their school to do a multimedia talk. The runner up will get a signed framed print and art set.

Indoor Funfair - Exhibition Centre Liverpool

Indoor Funfair UK

The Liverpool Indoor Funfair is coming back for Easter. It will be at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool and runs until 20 April. Set across 90,000 sq. ft, there's plenty of space for traditional rides, including the Waltzer, Carousel and Helter Skelter and the Tagada, Sizzler Twist and Superstar for thrill-seekers. The Super Bob and Runaway Train will be in Liverpool for the first time.

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree

The UK’s biggest indoor skatepark welcome users from the age of five and upwards to partake in, inline and quad skating, BMX, skateboarding and scootering. No experience is neccessary as the team have instuctors on site to help teach your little ones.

It’s just £10 for three hour session on the ramps and rails and you’ll be supporting a community charity of young people using extreme sports to develop their physical and mental wellbeing. Rampworx are also working with local schools by offering all pupils the opportunity to “bring their bestie to ride in the park with them for free” or split the cost to only £5 each!

There are also two special Easter events: on April 13, hosted by MML , and April 16, hosted by Chilli scooters. There will be pro riders, games, giveaways and competitions!

Jack And The Beanstalk - Epstein Theatre

Jack And The Beanstalk is the Epstein Theatre's Easter Panto. Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But he'll need to tread carefully as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him in his exciting tracks. That runs from Wednesday, April 13, to Sunday, April 24. Ticket prices start from £14 - book online via The Epstein Theatre website .

National Museums Liverpool

Museum of Liverpool

Hop between the venues of National Museums Liverpool this Easter with exhibitions, events and workshops to keep the whole family busy. Of course, a trip to Liverpool's iconic waterfront isn't complete without a visit to the museum. Wondrous Place, a new gallery in the Museum of Liverpool, is the perfect opportunity to be inspired by the incredible number of artists, writers, musicians, and sports people from the city.

Kids Easter Afternoon Tea - The Bentley

The Easter bunny and his friends are coming to The Bentley in Liverpool on Sunday, April 17 (12:30 pm - 4:30 pm). On arrival, adults will receive a glass of prosecco and children will have a mocktail. There will be heaps of entertainment throughout the day; kids will receive their very own chocolate Easter egg, too! Book through its Eventbrite page , where an adult ticket will cost £20 and a child’s will set you back £25.

Hoppy Easter Party - St Luke’s Bombed Out Church

An egg-stra special day has been arranged for Easter at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church on Leece Street on Friday, April 15 (11:45 am to 2 pm) Featuring holiday-themed guests, balloon modelling, dancing, competitions, and a best costume competition to name a few. Book a ticket via its Eventbrite page .

Easter Wonderland - Otterspool Adventure

Celebrate Easter at the Otterspool Adventure Centre by taking part in their wonderful Easter Wonderland experience. When you purchase your ticket, your child will have access to an Easter Parade ; Spring Farm featuring chicks and bunnies; visit from Easter Bunny; an Easter Egg hunt. As prices vary, check the official website for more information - booking online is preferred. It runs from Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 24.

Easter Intrepid Explorers - Knowsley Safari

An Easter-enriched day that will start with fun holiday-themed games, as well as making some treats for one of the animals at Knowsley Safari. A foot safari to wish all the animals a happy Easter will follow, and your kids will surely love the ride on the Baboon Bus. Booking is a must so for more information about prices, visit the website . On Tuesday, April 12.

Easter Egg Hunt - Speke Hall