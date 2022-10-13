Chester Zoo is handing out thousands of free tickets - find out if you’re eligible

Chester Zoo is handing out free tickets this month in a bid to break down barriers and ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the natural world. The conservation zoo’s Charity Connections Scheme will see 5,000 people from a range of low-income groups visit the zoo, for free, and learn about its mission to prevent extinction.

Tickets are available to a range of charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups that help support people who may have faced barriers to visiting the zoo previously. And conservationists say that the scheme will help connect people from all walks of life with the natural world.

Nicola Buckley, Conservation Education & Engagement Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to launch our Charity Connections Scheme and encourage charities, not-for-profits or community groups that help support people who face barriers in their life, which may have previously stopped them from visiting our fantastic zoo, to apply for free tickets.

“If your organisation works with young people, those with additional needs or disabilities, minority ethnic groups or low-income families with financial difficulties, we want to connect those people with nature, too. By visiting our 128-acre zoo and the 27,000 highly threatened animals that call it home, we want people to feel empowered to live sustainably in their own lives while learning all about our efforts to prevent extinction.”

How to get free tickets to Chester Zoo?

Each organisation or community group can apply for up to 150 free tickets by completing an application form on the zoo’s website. Applications will close on October 31 and tickets will be allocated to those who are eligible on a first come first served basis.

Visit the Chester Zoo website to apply for tickets.

Who can apply for free tickets at Chester Zoo?

This includes financial barriers and those that may be reluctant to visit the zoo or have never visited before. Charities or non-profit organisations must support people on low-incomes, who face financial barriers to visiting the zoo to be eligible.

