Tom Grennan announces 'intimate' Liverpool gig ahead of huge arena tour
Hit singer Tom Grennan will perform an ‘intimate’ acoustic gig in Liverpool, ahead of his upcoming UK & Ireland arena tour.
The Little Bit of Love artist wowed audiences to Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Sefton Park back in May and will return to Liverpool to celebrate the release of his upcoming album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be.
Grennan will perform at Liverpool’s Camp & Furnace with Jacaranda Records on August 7, and will also appear at HMV in Manchester for signings on the same day. He will also perform in other major cities including Bristol.
The run of intimate performances will be a chance to see Tom before he embarks on his biggest UK & Ireland arena tour to date this September, with 11 dates announced for the GRENNAN '25 tour.
Tickets for the intimate gig at Camp & Furnace have already sold out.
