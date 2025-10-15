Ten of the best pumpkin picking patches near Liverpool for Halloween 2025

Halloween is just around the corner and farms in and around Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting the autumnal crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit the popular pumpkin patches and search for the most impressive squash to carve, decorate and place outside their homes.

We have rounded up ten of the best pumpkin picking patches and farms in and around Merseyside, guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit. Take a look below for locations and opening times.

1 . Benty Farm Tearooms, Wirral Located in Thurstaston, Benty Farm Tearooms has a lovely pumpkin patch with lots of photo opportunities. This year, tickets are required in advance. They are priced at £2 each. | Emma Dukes

2 . Kenyon Hall Farm, Warrington Kenyon Hall Farm grow over 15,000 pumpkins in different patches across the farm and open from October 1 for pumpkin picking. This year's Pumpkin Festival runs from September 27 to October 31. | Kenyon Hall Farm

3 . The Hayloft, Widnes The Hayloft's annual Halloween festival has launched for the 2025 season, with thousands of pumpkins up for grabs. Open from 10.30am to 4.30pm throughout October and visitors can enjoy a spooky maize maze. | The Hayloft

4 . Vineyard Farm, Bebington Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years and offers pumpkin picking. It is open from 10am until 5pm every day for pumpkin picking, throughout October. | Vineyard Farm