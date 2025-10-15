Ten of the best pumpkin picking patches near Liverpool for Halloween 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

With the spookiest day of the year fast approaching, discover the ten best pumpkin patches around Liverpool, perfect for Halloween fun.

Halloween is just around the corner and farms in and around Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting the autumnal crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit the popular pumpkin patches and search for the most impressive squash to carve, decorate and place outside their homes.

We have rounded up ten of the best pumpkin picking patches and farms in and around Merseyside, guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit. Take a look below for locations and opening times.

Located in Thurstaston, Benty Farm Tearooms has a lovely pumpkin patch with lots of photo opportunities. This year, tickets are required in advance. They are priced at £2 each.

1. Benty Farm Tearooms, Wirral

Located in Thurstaston, Benty Farm Tearooms has a lovely pumpkin patch with lots of photo opportunities. This year, tickets are required in advance. They are priced at £2 each. | Emma Dukes

Kenyon Hall Farm grow over 15,000 pumpkins in different patches across the farm and open from October 1 for pumpkin picking. This year's Pumpkin Festival runs from September 27 to October 31.

2. Kenyon Hall Farm, Warrington

Kenyon Hall Farm grow over 15,000 pumpkins in different patches across the farm and open from October 1 for pumpkin picking. This year's Pumpkin Festival runs from September 27 to October 31. | Kenyon Hall Farm

The Hayloft's annual Halloween festival has launched for the 2025 season, with thousands of pumpkins up for grabs. Open from 10.30am to 4.30pm throughout October and visitors can enjoy a spooky maize maze.

3. The Hayloft, Widnes

The Hayloft's annual Halloween festival has launched for the 2025 season, with thousands of pumpkins up for grabs. Open from 10.30am to 4.30pm throughout October and visitors can enjoy a spooky maize maze. | The Hayloft

Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years and offers pumpkin picking. It is open from 10am until 5pm every day for pumpkin picking, throughout October.

4. Vineyard Farm, Bebington

Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years and offers pumpkin picking. It is open from 10am until 5pm every day for pumpkin picking, throughout October. | Vineyard Farm

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalloweenLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice