The annual Tripadvisor Awards have been released, including a Liverpool restaurant named amongst the list.

Tripadvisor has released its annual round up of the top restaurants in the UK, with Liverpool’s Greek Taverna appearing on its Everyday Eats list.

The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are ranked based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

It is then taken through additional editorial scrutiny.

The list is split into four different categories; the best places in the UK for a date night; the best places in the UK for fine dining; the best everyday restaurants in the UK, and a collection of hidden gems found across the UK.

But what was the Liverpool restaurant that earned acclaim in this year’s Tripadvisor 2022 Awards?

Greek Taverna Bold Street

Address: 76 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HR England

Rating: 5/5

Ranking: #9 in the Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK

“Our meal was perfect from start to finish. Great place to go for food, 10 outa 10”

“Amazing menu range and even more delicious execution”

“Just Brilliant food and service. It was packed when we arrived and hadn’t booked! They quickly found us a space outside and set it up for us no problem!.”

“Excellent food, beautiful surroundings and the staff was so welcoming and couldn’t do enough for you!”

For more information or to book a table, visit their page on Tripadvisor .

