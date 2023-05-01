Register
Eurovision 2023: Underwater sea disco parade coming to Liverpool - time and route

The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade will take place on Friday, May 5.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st May 2023, 09:13 BST

Liverpool’s EuroFestival celebrations begin today (May 1), with a range of events, activities and performances taking place across the city, for the next fortnight.

One of the most anticipated events is set to take place on Friday, with a huge underwater-themed parade taking over the city centre.

The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade will take place on Friday evening, (May 5), and will see an underwater sea disco come to life on the city streets as a new magical world called Aquatopia is created.

    Featuring a glitterball puffer fish, a drumming octopus, a crew of skating jellyfish and a blue and yellow submarine, the parade will bein at 6pm and provide hours of entertainment. Members of the public are encouraged to follow the parade and are urged to embrace the theme and dress in underwater fancy dress.

    What to expect: Inspired by the United By Music theme and symbolising partnership and community, hundreds of performers, musicians and community groups will be involved including LGBTQ+ groups, dance companies, asylum seekers as well as local organisations such as Katumba and Movema.

    Route & timings: The parade will start at 6pm at Williamson Square on Friday May 5 and will travel in a loop along Whitechapel, up Church Street and along Basnett Street. It will head back to Williamson Square at approximately 7.45pm, for the finale.

    About EuroFestival: Running from Monday May 1 to Sunday May 14, EuroFestival presents 4 brand new commissions - 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists – that will transform the city as fans from across the world arrive in the region.

    The festival will take over locations across Liverpool and Merseyside including public spaces and the city’s leading art venues with the aim of getting people of all ages involved. Full details and timings can be found here.

    Soloveiko Songbird trail in Liverpool city centre. Image: Emma DukesSoloveiko Songbird trail in Liverpool city centre. Image: Emma Dukes
